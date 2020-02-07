Health Minister: TT can now test for coronavirus

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said testing for the coronavirus can now be done in TT.

He was speaking during a media tour of facilities meant to help prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and address any cases at the Piarco International Airport and the Caura Hospital.

He explained the Caribbean Public Health Agency (Carpha) is the agency assigned under Caricom heads of agreement in 2012 to be the reference lab for the Caricom region. He reported the reagents (substances required for detection) to allow testing came in on Tuesday and Carpha will now have the capacity to test.

He added that the ministry also had arrangements in place so that samples could be sent either to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and another Pan Amercian Health Organisation reference lab in South America.

"So we always had the capacity to test overseas but we now have the capacity to test in TT."

He said at Caura Hospital there was a facility to quarantine people in the unlikely event there was a case of the coronavirus in TT. He explained the facility was initially set up to deal with Ebola and is a four-bed facility but since then there have been significant improvements to the traffic flow in and out of it.

He said people might question if four beds were enough for TT. He pointed out the US, which has direct links to China, only has 11 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (the number of cases rose to 12 on Wednesday) and Australia, which is both geographically close to China and has direct trade and direct flights, only has five.

"We are a small country of only 1.3 million people where people coming here from China have to make two and three stops along the way. When you look at all those factors four beds, which was set up for Ebola and which we are now using for coronavirus will be, in our estimation more than enough."

He explained Caura is for people with a high degree of suspicion or clinical symptoms indicating coronavirus and not low-risk people.

Deyalsingh said more units could be set up as they were portable and more were available.

"If we need to activate more quarantine stations in can be done in a matter of hours."