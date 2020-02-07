Carnival Long Ago exhibition at museum

An Indian mas character at the opening of the Carnival Long Ago Exhibition. -

AN exhibition titled Carnival Long Ago was formally launched at the National Museum and Art Gallery, Port of Spain, last month.

Curated by Keomi Serrette, herself a familiar face in the world of pierrot grenades, the exhibition is a visual presentation of research on the history of Carnival through works of art.

The title, Carnival Long Ago, was adapted from a calypso by Raphael "Roaring Lion" De Leon, and features the works of 47 artists and six photographers. The main highlight of the exhibition conveys the impact and historical significance of Carnival and its elements on visual perceptions, said a media release. Elements such as Canboulay riots, pan, tamboo bamboo, playing mas J'Ouvert, traditional Carnival characters/ole mas, limbo, kalinda, and calypso are highlighted.

The launch featured live portrayals, tutorials and performance sets by seven traditional Carnival characters – midnight robber, jab jab, dame Lorraine, fancy sailor, fancy Indian, pierrot grenade and black Indian.

There will also be three public lectures on traditional mas, pan and Carnival long ago. The ministry and the museum’s social media pages will provide the updates.

The exhibition opened on January 24 and runs until March 21, and is free to the public from 10 am-6 pm, Tuesday to Saturday.