Ascevero shines, demands more of himself

Shem Ascevero -

Newsday, for the second consecutive year, will be highlighting the excellent performances in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over Premiership Division. Each week a player will be selected as Newsday’s star of the week and profiled.

After bowling performances stole the show over the past two weeks, Presentation College San Fernando student Shem Ascevero delivered with an all-round effort and was selected as this week’s star.

Despite Ascevero’s effort, newly promoted Presentation lost by 16 runs to Fatima College in round three at the Fatima Ground, on Tuesday. However, Ascevero’s half century and two-wicket haul kept Presentation in the match and he deserves recognition.

1) What do you think Presentation could have done better against Fatima?

Ascevero: We could have been a bit tighter in the field, restricting them to a smaller total and build better partnerships when batting.

2) Chasing 176, do you think the Pres batsmen had the best approach?

The approach wasn’t bad, we just needed to convert our starts.

3) How do you feel about your performance?

It was great to score a 50, especially at this level, and pick up a couple of wickets. I was disappointed with the outcome, especially that I didn’t see out the game given the start I had. I should have taken the responsibility to get the runs.

4) How important is your game next week Tuesday to stay in contention for the title after two narrow defeats?

This next game is a very crucial one as it can push us higher up in the table and coming off two defeats will give the boys a confidence boost and hopefully get back to winning ways.

5) How does it feel to play in the premiership division (top division)?

It’s a really nice feeling to be playing at the highest level of school cricket and I’m very proud to be representing my school at this level.

6) How does the standard in the championship division compare to the premiership?

The quality and calibre of players are different from the two divisions. At this level there are a lot more players who have experience at the national level (club or country), as well as players who have played international cricket as well.

Readers can look out for the round four star next week Friday.