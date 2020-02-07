2 men charged for sexually assaulting children

Two men were charged by Child Protection Unit (CPU) police for three counts of sexual penetration of a child and four counts of sexual touching of a child.

In the first incident, Port-of-Spain CPU officers in collaboration with Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) officers went to Nelson Street, Port-of-Spain, on Thursday where they arrested a man who was later charged with two counts of sexual penetration and three counts of sexual touching of a child, during the period 2016 to 2020.

The 49-year-old man, who a police press release said is a relative of the victim, was expected to face a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Friday. Cpl Neptune of the Port-of-Spain CPU laid the charges.

In the second incident, Western Division CPU police responded to a report of sexual assault against a child on Monday. Officers went to La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin and arrested a man who was later charged for one count of sexual penetration of a child and one count of sexual touching of a child.

The 58-year-old man appeared before Port-of-Spain Magistrate Marissa Gomez on Thursday and was granted $100,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to March 5.

Charges were laid by WPC Kerr of Western CPU. Investigations were led by Ag Supt George and ASP Nowbutt, supervised by Ag Insps Andrews and Francis along with Sgt James and WPC Johnson.