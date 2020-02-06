Use science to catch criminals

KILLED: Donald Parks was murdered at his home on March 12 last year. His daughter Essie Parks-Ewing on Wednesday urged Commisioner of Police Gary Griffith to use science in the fight against crime. -

Essie Parks-Ewing, daughter of murdered Tobago businessman Donald Parks, on Wednesday begged Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to seek funding to apply science in the war on crime.

She made the appeal during a meeting of businessmen and the Tobago Chamber of Commerce at Shirvan Police Station.

The two and half hour meeting, hosted by Griffith, was a follow-up to a session he held last week with the business leaders. The police commissioner also met separately on Wednesday with Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles.

Her voice cracking with emotion, Parks-Ewing expressed fear for the safety of her two young children and the island's citizens if the crime situation continues unabated.

"On March 12, Mr Commissioner, a good man was killed, my father, Donald Parks. A very good man was killed in his home that he built his oasis after working extremely hard. I need you to fight for my two children. I need to fight for them," she said.

Parks-Ewing said fingerprint analysis alone cannot solve murders.

"We need the application of science to crime-fighting in Tobago and in Trinidad. There are so many different robust technology and criminology, systems and technology that we can use. We know what we are up against and I need you to fight to get the money to do that."

Parks, who owned Endeavour's Clothing Store and was one of Tobago's long-standing entrepreneurs, was shot dead at his Summer Hill home on March 12. A landscaper, Shauntiel Charles, of Old Ground Trace, was subsequently charged with the murder.

Parks-Ewing said while "boots on the ground and patrols and all these things are good, we need you to use the science.

She continued: "Yes, we look at CSI (crime scene investigation) and all of these different shows. We know what is possible. I need you to fight to get the funds to do that."

She said DNA tests should not "take years and years and years to come back, Mr Commissioner.

"I need you to fight for my two children because they are all I have."

Parks-Ewing said perpetrators of crime would stay in jail if crucial evidence is gathered.

"But that is always lacking in these cases because of errors. People can't collect, people can't analyse. They not stored well...We need the application of science to crime-fighting."