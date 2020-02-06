UNC loses election appeal; court finds no bias by CJ Archie

Chief Justice Ivor Archie. -

The United National Congress (UNC), four years after it lost the San Fernando West parliamentary seat to the ruling People’s National Movement, has now lost its application to set aside a Court of Appeal ruling in its election petitions challenge.

Justices of Appeal Gregory Smith, Peter Rajkumar and Mark Mohammed on Thursday delivered a unanimous ruling at the Hall of Justice. Rajkumar wrote the judgment with Smith adding to it, separately.

The UNC filed the application on April 15, seeking to have the court’s ruling in the election petition matters set aside on the ground of the apparent bias of the Chief Justice.

The CJ was accused of failing to disclose he corresponded with the prime minister on recommendations he made to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for several people. In their decision, the judges found that there was no bias on the part of the Chief Justice when he sat on the election petition appeals.

The UNC’s challenge came more than two years after the dismissal of the party’s original legal challenge to PNM wins in six parliamentary constituencies. Lawyers for San Fernando West voter Dr Shevanand Gopeesingh, a UNC member, filed the 514-page application complaining of allegations against CJ Ivor Archie, who sat on the panel of judges which dismissed the election petitions in October 2016.

The UNC had previously challenged the results in the constituencies of San Fernando West, Tunapuna, St Joseph, Toco/Sangre Grande, Moruga/Tableland and La Horquetta/Talparo. All the challenges were dismissed. Gopeesingh said had the petitions succeeded on appeal, the litigation had the potential to alter the election results by unseating the PNM. The party won 23 of the 41 seats in the Lower House in the September 7, 2015 general election.