TT into Davis Cup ‘semis’

TT tennis player Ethan Wong. - Angelo Marcelle

TT’s Boys Under-16 team advanced to the semi-final stage of the 2020 JDC North/Central America and Caribbean Davis Cup pre-qualifying tournament, on Wednesday, after getting past Puerto Rico 2-1 when matches continued in El Salvador. In the opening boys singles match, Ethan Wong produced a positive start by trumping Sergio Dilan 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour.

Kamran McIntosh Ross then sent TT 2-0 up as he battled from behind to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Nicolas Alvarez in the second boys singles clash. Wong then partnered with Shae Millington for the mixed doubles event but was unable to get past Dilan/Ivan Vasquez, losing 3-6, 1-6.

The team face Costa Rica in their semi-final clash on Thursday. In Tuesday’s matches, TT suffered a 0-3 whipping at the hands of the hosts. Wong lost 1-6, 1-6 to Diego Duran, Ross went down 6-4, 1-6, 5-7 while Ross/Millington were ousted 1-6, 3-6 at the hands of Duran/Enrique Laennec.