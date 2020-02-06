TT can now access $7m from UN Climate Fund

Trinidad and Tobago now has access to approximately $7 million from the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF) to develop projects to build climate resilience.

Joanne Deoraj, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Planning and Development, said on Thursday the GCF is the world’s largest fund dedicated to helping developing countries reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and enhance their ability to respond to climate change.

The fund is managed by the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

Addressing a stakeholders workshop at the Hyatt Regency, Deoraj said the first project, on improving the monitoring system for climate-change impacts on the agriculture sector in TT, will run for the next 18 months.

Deoraj said the fund will be used especially in the agricultural sector, which has been identified as being particularly vulnerable to long-term climate change.

"The project will not only build resilience but also develop a framework for the collection of data and analysis of the agriculture sector, which includes food-import dependency, hydrological and meteorological data that allows for visualisation, and assessment of greenhouse gas emissions.

“It will also allow for reporting of gender-sensitive climate impacts on agriculture and food systems, (and) building the capacity of key stakeholders to use agricultural, hydrological and meteorological data to improve resilience to climate change, including through the development of mobile phone applications."