Stop butchering of female genitalia

THE EDITOR: Today is the UN-sponsored International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.

It is unimaginable that in some parts of the world, particularly in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, that girls are still going through this horrendous process, which involves the removal of some or all the external female genitalia against their will.

The effects include severe pain, shock, haemorrhage, infection and urine retention. In some cases, haemorrhage and infection can be severe enough to cause death. Long-term risks include complications during childbirth and psychological effects.

Female genital mutilation perpetuates gender inequality. It violates the human rights of women and girls and deprives them of the opportunity to make critical, informed decisions about their bodies and lives.

We should all stand firm and vigorously fight against this barbaric practice by punishing severely the perpetrators who hide under the pretext of culture and rituals.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

London