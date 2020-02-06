Statement on education of children of African origin

Part II

PLURAL SOCIETIES such as ours must constantly monitor the relative progress of constituent groups to see if progress in one group is lagging, and, if so, to determine why, and take corrective measures. During the Emancipation Day celebrations last year, the Prime Minister conceded that people of African descent had fallen behind in the society. That sort of frank assessment is good, but for the advancement of the country it must become the basis of inquiry and remedy.

In Singapore, the leaders came to a conclusion similar to Prime Minister Rowley’s, regarding disparities in education between Chinese students on the one hand and Malay and Indian students on the other. That has led to policy and practical interventions in social and economic realms, including education.

Singapore monitors the education performance of students by race, via annual time-series comparison of examination results. Data reported in the Singapore Straits Times of October 5, 2016, show dramatic closure of the education achievement gaps between students of different races there.

By contrast, our country seems to have accepted racial disparities in educational achievement as part of the natural order of things. There is no attempt in TT at reform and redress as in Singapore. However, the children of Singapore routinely place among the top five countries in the world in international academic Olympiads. For example, in PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment, 2009), Singaporean children placed second in mathematics, with an average score of 562. TT placed 54th with an average score of 414.

Our education system does not offer school places that are of equal value. By persistent historical practice, there remain prestige and non-prestige schools in both the primary and secondary sectors. At the point of secondary entrance, children are offered “choices” between these two types of schools, to be determined by their performance in the SEA exam. Children must compete for high-quality school places, which are scarce. This scarcity is compounded by the fact that a high percentage of prestige schools are run by religious denominations that do not have many, if any, African-origin congregants.

Our view is that entry into quality secondary schools must not be a matter of competition, but a matter of democratic right. It is not, and should not be, the business of schools to pick winners and losers.

In its statement to mark International Day of Education, UNESCO says this: “Education, including vocational skills development, is essential for inclusive growth that does not leave anyone behind. Education and training can enhance job opportunities, increase the incomes of the poorest and, if equitably provided, reduce inequality. Reducing education disparity can increase access to decent work among disadvantaged groups.” It is to that goal that TT must aspire, and it is that goal it must achieve.

The UK, from which we borrowed the 11-Plus exam, largely abandoned that exam decades ago, and now confines it only to entry to private grammar schools. Where public education is concerned, the only criterion for secondary school placement is proximity of residence.

Our country’s approach to both primary and secondary school placement is not only at odds with the tenets of our anthem. It is also at odds with tenets set forth by UNESCO in its concept of Education For All (EFA), proclaimed in Jomtien, Thailand, in 1990, and adopted via the Dakar Framework of April 2000 at the World Education Forum in Senegal. TT is a signatory to EFA.

The education crisis in this country afflicting black children must also be viewed against the background of the UN proclamation of the period 2015-2024 as the International Decade for People of African Descent. Two of the themes of this proclamation, recognition and development, are relevant here.

“Recognition” refers to the fact that “people of African descent represent a distinct group whose human rights must be promoted and protected.” Its pillars include the following: “Undertake a comprehensive review of domestic legislation with a view to identifying and abolishing provisions that entail direct or indirect discrimination…”

Regarding the theme of development, the proclamation includes the following provision: “Take measures to ensure that public and private education systems do not discriminate against or exclude children of African descent, and that they are protected from direct or indirect discrimination, negative stereotyping, stigmatisation and violence from peers or teachers…”

As it stands, our education system does not afford children of every creed and race an equal place. What, in concrete terms, should “an equal place” mean in local education? We believe that at a minimum it must mean that all children have access to high-quality education at each level of schooling, as a matter of their democratic right. It must also mean that primary schools should devote much attention in the earliest grades (infants one and two, and Std 1) to providing foundational instruction, with particular attention to reading, and with careful and continuous monitoring, so that early deficits are addressed.

As it stands, children are beginning school with deficits, which follow them through schooling, into the streets as adolescents, and often into the remand yard. These deficits must be addressed early rather than late. This may require routine provision of extra lessons for children in depressed areas. Further, it must mean broadening of the curricular offerings in secondary school to include the full range of technical and vocational courses offered via CSEC.

It must also mean widespread availability of access to advanced-level education, at the CAPE level, either within existing schools or in schools and centres designated exclusively for offering advanced-level subjects. As it stands, access to A-Level education is severely constricted, especially for high-valued subjects such as mathematics and the sciences.

For disadvantaged communities, it would mean attention to surrogate parenting and social welfare programmes aimed at attending to the psychological needs of black children, in parallel with school-feeding programmes.

To be able to run with the herd globally, and to keep pace with the front runners, all local schools must be of high quality, each giving the child the opportunity to explore his/her talents to the full.

We believe that comprehensive review and overhaul of our system of education is urgently needed, especially to address the crucial question of the right of the black child to equal and equitable access to education as would apply to any other child. There should be in-depth national consultations with and among members of the public, with the participation of a multiplicity of stakeholders.

The aim has to be the provision of high-quality education on an equal, equitable basis for all children.

Endorsers: Dr Ryan Allard, John Arnold, Vernon Ashby, Dr Euric Bobb, Laureen Burris-Phillip, Winston Dillon, Reginald Dumas, Dr Ralph Henry, Dr Vanus James, Dr Winford James, Prof Theodore Lewis, Dr Godfrey Martinfs, Prof James Millette, Aiyegoro Ome, Mervyn O’Neil, Reginald Phillips, Rodney Piggott, Zena Ramatali, Anselm Richards, Kelvin Scoon, Gladstone Solomon, Eintou Springer, Maureen Taylor-Ryan