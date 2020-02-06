Republic Bank Exodus tops large band prelims

Members of Caribbean Airlines Skiffle perform for judges during the preliminaries of the large bands category of the Panorama competition, at their panyard on Coffee Street, San Fernando on Wednesday. Skiffle played Skinny Banton's Wrong Again and made it into Sunday's semifinals at the Queen's Park Savannah with 263 points. - Vashti Singh

Just half-a-point separated the top two bands moving forward to this year's Panorama Large Conventional semifinals on Sunday. The unofficial results of the Panorama Large Conventional prelims were released on Thursday morning at City Hall, Port of Spain, by Pan Trinbago Treasurer Gerard Mendez.

Of the 17 conventional large bands that competed in the prelims, 14 will move forward to Sunday's semis at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Topping the prelims was Republic Bank Exodus with 274 points. Reigning 2019 Panorama Large Conventional champs BP Renegades came a close second with 273.5 points while Desperados secured third place with 269 points. Both Tobago large bands which competed in the prelims – RBC Redemption Sound Setters and NLCB Buccooners – move forward to the semis.

Failing to move forward to this year's semis based on the unofficial results were MHTL Starlift, Nutrien Silver Stars and Antillean All Stars.

The prelims were judged by Lambert Phillip, Michelle Dowrich and Richard Pierre. Roger Sardinah served as the alternate judge. The unofficial results were expected to be made official on Thursday afternoon.

On his expectations for the semis, Mendez asked bands to help make sure there is an organised transitions between performing bands on Sunday.

"We don't want this event to go unduly long so please abide by the request of those in control."

Commending the calibre of this year's Panorama competition Mendez said, "I want to take the opportunity to congratulate all the bands who participated in Panorama 2020.

"I also made the observation that the standard from the single pan bands back to the large conventional preliminaries has been particularly high this year."

The drawing of performance positions for Sunday's semis will take place on Friday at 10 am the Queen's Park Savannah, VIP Lounge. The prize money for the small conventional category will also be distributed at Friday's event.

Unofficial results of the Panorama Large Conventional prelims –

1.

Republic Bank Exodus – Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) – 274

2.

BP Renegades – Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) – 273.5

3.

Desperados – More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) – 269

4.

Shell Invaders – Feeling It (Swappi) – 268

5.

Hadco Phase II Pan Groove – 2020 Vision (Len Boogsie Sharpe) – 267

5.

FC Supernovas – Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) – 267

6.

Massy Trinidad All Stars – More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) – 266

7.

RBC Redemption Sound Setters – Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) – 264

8.

Caribbean Airlines Skiffle – Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) – 263

9.

Birdsong – More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) – 261

9.

NLCB Fonclaire – Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) – 261

10.

NLCB Buccooneers – Feeling It (Swappi) – 260

11.

T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps – More Sokah (Nailah Blackman) – 259

11.

NGC La Brea Nightingales – Dear Promoter (Aaron “Voice” St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) – 259

12.

MHTL Starlift – Wrong Again (Shirlan “Skinny Banton” George) – 256

13.

Nutrien Silver Stars – Dear Promoter (Aaron 'Voice' St.Louis/Kees Dieffenthaller) – 253

14.

Antillean All Stars – Savannah Grass (Kees Dieffenthaller) – 233