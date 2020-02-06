Released robbery suspect held again for gun

A pistol and ammunition seized by police from a man in St James on Wednesday night. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

A man who was released from prison last December for robbery and gun possession was again arrested on Wednesday night when he was found with a pistol.

Police said members of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol were on patrol on Romeo Street, St James, at around 8.30 pm when they saw the man acting suspiciously near a Chinese grocery.

They stopped and searched him and found a pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested him and took him to the St James Police Station for questioning.