Released robbery suspect held again for gun
A man who was released from prison last December for robbery and gun possession was again arrested on Wednesday night when he was found with a pistol.
Police said members of the Western Division Emergency Response Patrol were on patrol on Romeo Street, St James, at around 8.30 pm when they saw the man acting suspiciously near a Chinese grocery.
They stopped and searched him and found a pistol and 18 rounds of ammunition.
Police arrested him and took him to the St James Police Station for questioning.
