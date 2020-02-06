Red House weddings limited to 8 people

- Jeff Mayers

THE OFFICE of the Parliament has said wedding ceremonies at the Red House will be limited to eight people, excluding the marriage officer.

In a media release issued on Thursday, Parliament's director of corporate communications Colleen Holder announced that ceremonies will be held at the Red House on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, in collaboration with the Registrar General's office.

Specifying the reason for the eight-person limit, Holder wrote: "While the office of the Parliament is now open to facilitating those members of the public who wish to be married at the Red House, it must be emphasised that the Red House is primarily a place of business traversed by members of the House of Representatives, the Senate and the staff of the Parliament.

The Red House opened last month, after years of restoration work, spanning several administrations, and an estimated cost of $441 million.

Holder said the public is now free to view sittings of the House of Representatives, the Senate and public committee meetings.

She also said the rotunda will feature a gallery displaying the work of local artists.

"The works of up and coming as well as prominent artists of TT will be showcased, with our first exhibition of Carnival art works, while public tours of the House and Senate Chambers will begin soon," she said.

Further details of the public tours and art exhibitions will be released in "due course.".

The release added that the policy on the use of the parliamentary precincts for marriage ceremonies is available on its website.