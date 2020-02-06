PoS man arrested, charged for Tunapuna robbery, kidnap

A 40-year-old Port of Spain man was arrested on Wednesday for a robbery and kidnapping in Tunapuna on January 25.

Police said Kevin Clarke was arrested at his Nelson Street, Port of Spain, home by members of the Inter Agency Task Force and investigators from the Tunapuna CID in relation to the robbery.

Investigators said the robbery began when a man asked to meet a woman he met over the internet in person.

They met at Monte Grande, Tunapuna, but as she got into his car, they were approached by three men, one armed with a gun, who bundled the man into the back of his own car.

The bandits drove the man to the Republic Bank UWI branch, where they took his bank cards and withdrew money from his account.

They dumped the man at Bamboo No 2, Valsayn, before driving off with his car.

Clarke was charged with robbery with violence, kidnapping and the unauthorised use of ATM bank cards.