New company hopes to make hydrogen the fuel of TT's future

THERE'S A new player in the energy sector and it's not oil or gas – it's hydrogen fuel. Philip Julien, managing director of Kenesjay Systems Ltd on Wednesday introduced stakeholders to New Gen, a company which aims to pioneer TT’s drive into clean energy using hydrogen, the most abundant element in the universe.

At a workshop on day three of the 2020 Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency Port of Spain, Julien outlined the possible impact hydrogen could have on TT.

“Our task is simple. It is to provide hydrogen as an alternative to complement natural gas as a feedstock and fuel for our downstream energy sector,” he said.

Because of the clarion call from the youth to look after the environment and the need to meet the growing demand for energy, the introduction of the hydrogen company is timely, he said. New Gen, then, hopes to lead pioneers into unlocking the new era of clean energy.

“Our vision is to participate as a pioneer in the energy transition of TT, a time which is upon us all. Fundamentally, we believe that we stand as a country at the forefront of TT regaining our global prominence as a first mover and an energy pioneer in this new frontier of hydrogen worldwide.”

The company will take charge in enabling a lower carbon footprint for the TT economy, part of a long-term vision to transition to using clean energy.

He said the team behind New Gen is a mix of youthful exuberance and experience.

“When combined with the unique landscape of the TT economy, New Gen is the best suited to drive this entity into the next generation.”

The company is now conducting a feasibility study which would be completed by the end of the month, and by the third quarter of this year, they hope to begin lobbying for investors. According to the US Department of Energy, hydrogen is a clean fuel that, produces water as a by-product. Hydrogen can be produced from a variety of domestic resources, including natural gas, nuclear power, biomass and renewable power like solar and wind. The most common methods to create hydrogen fuel today are natural gas reforming (a thermal process), and electrolysis.