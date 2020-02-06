Missing girl sexually assaulted

File photo.

A girl who was recently reported missing claims she was forced into a house and sexually assaulted by someone known to her.

The girl and her mother made the report to a police station in the neighbourhood early on Thursday morning.

According to police, the girl said she was at a shop at around 8.30 am on Tuesday when a man took her away and forced her to have sex with him.

She then went to her grandmother's house where she spent the day on Wednesday before returning home later that night.

Police are continuing investigations.