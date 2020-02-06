Minister, take a drive on this road

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the Minister of Works.

I invite you to take a drive along the Toco Main Road, all the way from Valencia to Toco.

Please, Mr Minister, it is recommended that you take the steering wheel yourself. Remember not to have a heavy meal before doing so, and fill up your gas tank. Now, all you have to do is take your time and enjoy the ride.

It is to be noted that some of the biggest and most important parties of the Carnival season for our elites will be taking place in this part of the country soon, so we all look forward to the ministry taking care of business. Yes, Carnival must be good for something.

We need to decide what kind of country we want.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph