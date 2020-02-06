Le Hunte: Smart energy use in TT can save $1b in 4 years

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte at the TT Energy Conference 2020 at Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain on Tuesday. - Vidya Thurab

Trinidad and Tobago can save $1 billion in four years with better energy efficiency and energy conservation. Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte made this revelation while speaking on Tuesday at the TT Energy Conference 2020 held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

In a presentation titled Charting the path towards a sustainable energy future, Le Hunte shared Government's desire to improve TT's energy efficiency.

"Cabinet appointed a committee last year to focus on energy conservation and energy efficiency.

"The committee comprised representatives of several government ministries and agencies," said La Hunte.

He said the committee analysed smart energy practices in countries like Jamaica, Nova Scotia, Chile, Scotland and Indonesia. In doing so, the committee not only the learnt the challenges of these countries' smart energy use but was able to develop nine goals for TT to have better energy use.

The goals included mobilising citizens to be more resource conscious, ensuring that all sectors of the economy practice smart energy use and stimulating further research on the issue.

"One of the more noteworthy aspects of these goals is the extent to which they involve every sector of the society from the residential and business sector to transport and public service."

Le Hunte said some of the committee's proposed policies were presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert during the budget presentation last October.

At that time it was revealed that Government would seek to replace incandescent bulbs with LED bulbs in 400,000 households as a public service and a “major boost” to energy conservation. It was also proposed that taxes and duties on all LED bulbs will be removed for a five-year period.

"Our action plans are geared towards shifting perceptions, attitudes and behaviours towards creating new opportunities for energy efficiency across the board," said La Hunte. He added that for the goals to be achieved, TT must develop an enabling environment by building the skills and technical capacity of citizens.

While working with the private sector and small to medium sized enterprises to ensure the development of low cost energy efficient systems, he said a public education and awareness series would soon be revealed. There are also plans to infuse sustainable energy education in the school curriculum.

"The TT government recognises the importance of energy efficiency and energy conservation. We are ready and willing to play a lead role in driving the transformation towards the sustainable use of energy."

The government will also be starting energy audits on all government buildings with the aim of making them more energy efficient. Following a pilot project of the expected energy audits on Tower C of the International Waterfront, findings showed that a simple act of turning the lights off at Tower C could save the nation TT $350,000 a year.

Lamenting that smarter energy use is everyone's business, Le Hunte said TT must do all it could under a united front to improve its energy use given it's the country's responsibility under international policy agreements like the 2015 Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.