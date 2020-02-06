Kamla, tell us what mistakes you made

THE EDITOR: The country got another confession from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar last Sunday at the launch of the party’s 2020 election campaign, which saw the presentation of two candidates for the upcoming general election.

The confession was based on the People’s Partnership stewardship during the period 2010-2015.

Many of the transgressions during that period centred around the performances of her ministers in carrying out their ministerial duties while other officials committed acts of indiscretions.

Serious allegations of corruption, though not yet proven in a court of law, which continue to haunt the party, have cost taxpayers millions of dollars which could have gone to our social development.

So for the Opposition Leader to make a blanket apology for the errors and hurt inflicted on the population during those years is, to put it mildly, not good enough.

Persad-Bissessar must identify the particulars of those sins that she has apologised for so the population can once again consider her for the exalted position she again seeks.

The population must be told whether the actions of her past ministers are among those she has apologised for.

We must know whether, Anil Roberts, the former sports minister, will once again be foisted on the nation should the UNC win the 2020 election.

The LifeSport programme of his ministry caused, and continues to cause, this country tremendous loss. While he was fired as minister, he was back on the UNC platform during the last local government elections. What did Roberts do to win the favour of the Opposition Leader once more? Did he repent?

And we must be told whether the former minister who was accused of interfering with the uniform of a airline employee would be returned to high office since he was rewarded the chairman’s office at a regional corporation after being fired as a minister. Did he also repent?

Can we believe the Opposition Leader at her word?

According to the scriptures, open confession is good for the soul. Nothing brings more ease and more life to a man than a frank acknowledgement of the will which has caused the sorrow and the lethargy. Such a declaration proves that the man knows his own condition, and is no longer blinded by pride.

So, Opposition Leader, it is not good enough to tell us you apologise. You owe the country in general and your supporters in particular an explanation of the mistakes that were committed during your tenure as Prime Minister so that we can hold you to account and for us to forgive you as you continue to seek that esteemed office once more.

ROBERT RAMSAMOOJ

Chaguanas