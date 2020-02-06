Heart-breaking to see major water leaks in Cumuto

THE EDITOR: WASA has a complaints system I do not understand. I used to report leaks years ago at the Arima Area Office. The customer service representatives told me some time ago that WASA no longer takes reports of leaks there.

In my view that office should be a convenient location to receive reports particularly of major leaks and relay them to the repair centre. I try, via the number WASA recommends for reporting leaks, but the line is continuously busy. I have made repeated attempts.

As a consequence I write this letter to point out where water has been flowing down two ravines on the Caratal Road, Cumuto, for more than a week because of major leaks. The two leaks are at LP #137 and between LP #149 and LP #150.

In addition there is a major leak in front of the Lower Cumuto Government Primary School, making it difficult for parents, teachers and students to negotiate the roadway. The school is on the Cumuto Main Road.

I recommend that the Regulatory Industries Commission examines the customer service of WASA, set standards, as the Public Utilities Commission sought to do in its day, and hold WASA to those standards.

WASA is justifiably making appeals for conserving water but members of the public see major leaks along roads and school students see water wasting and nothing is being done about them.

It breaks my heart to see and hear the gushing, gurgling streams of water flowing down Caratal Road. At 80 years my heart is no longer strong enough to continue seeing them.

CHARLES C BOURGEOIS

via e-mail