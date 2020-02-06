Father, son in hospital after crash

Photo by Chequana Wheeler

TWO men are at the San Fernando General Hospital after an accident at Mosquito Creek on Thursday morning.

Police said they were told at around 7 am that a white Nissan B15 collided with a trailer truck, causing heavy traffic.

The driver of the car, John Benjamin, is at the hospital in stable condition while his son Terrance Benjamin is in critical condition with a head injury.

Both men live at Short Street, La Brea.

John sells mangoes at the San Fernando Market.

The truck driver has been identified as Radish Jonathan.

Police said Terrance may have fallen asleep while driving.

Drivers were redirected onto the old road to alleviate traffic caused by the accident on the recently opened road which does not have a shoulder.

More as this becomes available.