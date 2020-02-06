Energy Ministry probes Perenco fire

The Ministry of Energy said it is investigating a fire which broke out on a Perenco rig in which three people were injured.

A source at the ministry said the incident and the allegations raised against the company had captured its attention and a statement would be released soon.

On January 28, a fire broke out on the Teak AD platform when mechanics, employed with Sookhai’s Diesel – the contractor – were doing maintenance work on a gas compressor. The incident occurred around 3.50 pm.

In correspondence e-mailed directly after the incident, the company said the blaze was quickly put out, the emergency response procedures activated and the platforms were shut in. It added there was no damage to the environment as there was no discharge of hydrocarbons as a result of the incident.

Two of the mechanics were warded at a medical facility while a third person was treated and discharged on the same day.

However, one employee, who wished not be named, said that was not the first fire that had happened on Perenco platforms in which people were injured.

“Just three weeks ago there was a fire. Luckily, no one was hurt.

“So much is happening there. The platforms are short-staffed and are basically running with a skeletal crew.”

When Newsday asked Perenco about those claims, the company’s external relations and communications manager, Heidi Diquez, said the matter was investigated and is being dealt with.

She added the company already issued a statement on the matter and wished not to comment further.

When contacted, the communications specialist at the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Agency, Kendall Reid, said he could not provide any information at this time on the matter.

He said, “If workers feel their health and safety are at risk, they should inform us.”