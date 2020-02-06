El Do West dominate sprint relays

Sahara Oliver of Bishop Anstey High School East, centre, competes in the girls Under-15 100m event. Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan - Photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

EL DORADO West Secondary ruled the relay events when the St George East Education District Track and Field Championships took place at Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, on January 28.

The school swept the Under-15 4x100m races winning both the girls and boys events. El Dorado West won the girls Under-15 4x100m in 57.09 seconds, Bishop Anstey East were a close second in 57.32 and Five Rivers Secondary copped bronze in 1:04.89. In the boys category, El Dorado West snatched gold in 52.06, Trinity College East took second spot in 52.23 and El Dorado East Secondary rounded off the top three in 56.79.

El Do West continued to school the opposition in the Under-17 4x100m category.

El Do West (55.99) finished just ahead of their neighbours El Do East (56.25) in the girls race and Five Rivers Secondary had to settle for third spot in 56.34. Among the boys, El Do West took gold, Bon Air Secondary grabbed silver and Trinity College East snatched bronze.

In the boys Under-20 4x100m Over-17 final, Bon Air took the top spot in a time of 46.39, Five Rivers claimed silver in 46.83 and Barataria South also got on the podium finishing in 1:07.95.

A number of other events were held including the exciting 100m sprint events.

Symphony Patrick of St George’s College won the girls Under-15 100m finals in 13.57, Lesanne Hodge of Barataria South ended second in 13.62 and Jernece Hunte of St Joseph Convent (St Joseph) grabbed third place in 14.14.

In the boys Under-15 100m, Enoch Joseph of El Dorado West easily won the race in 11.74, Anderson Barnwell of Trinity College East was second in 12.21 and Markey Davis of Barataria South claimed third spot in 12.25.In the girls Under-17 100m finals, Anastasia Noel of Bon Air Secondary was victorious in 13.33, Janella Walcott of Five Rivers finished second in 13.67 and Seraiah Burnett of St George’s College earned bronze in 13.75. Revell Webster of Trinity College East took gold in the boys 100m Under-17 finals in 11.91, Kristian Williams of Bon Air also showed top form to cop silver in 11.99 and Dejon Lezama of San Juan North got the last spot on the podium after clocking 12.11. Athletes also showed their endurance in 3,000 and 5,000m events. Kyle Roopchand of Bon Air Secondary won the boys 5,000m open and Zahra Gaskin of Bishop Anstey East took the girls 3,000m open.