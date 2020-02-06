Customer service lacking

THE EDITOR: This is an urgent request to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to kindly have his customer service representatives at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, specifically those in the adult casualty section, to be properly trained to deal with members of the public.

They tend to speak down to people seeking information and believe they are superior to everyone else. They need to understand that they are dealing with people who are there because their loved ones are ill and in some sort of discomfort. They need to be humane, kind and patient, not the opposite.

On a particular night in January they were playing very loud music and singing along. I swore that I was at an all-inclusive party. They were loud and boisterous and their behaviour totally disgusting. This is totally unacceptable.

The security guards also need customer service courses as they seem to believe they are superior to the doctors and nurses. Mind you, not all of them are uncouth but a fair amount of them are.

They represent a company and should wear their uniform proudly and display a high level of professionalism. Maybe they need to be changed for guards with a more humanitarian nature.

There is a saying that “what goes around comes around” and I hope when their turn comes around they are equipped to handle it.

I cannot say which group’s behaviour is worse, the customer service representatives or the security guards.

SUMINTRA SAMAROO

via e-mail