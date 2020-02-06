Cox has faith in Faith

Jewel Lambert of Golden Fist Gym (blue shorts) and TT’s Faith Ramnanth of Faith Boxing Club (red shorts) in action during the Spanish Invasion Boxing Championships , at the Plesantville Indoor Sports Arena, on Saturday. - Allan V. Crane/CA-images

NATIONAL boxing coach, Reynold Cox, has extended an olive branch to local female pugilist, Faith Ramnath, following her second consecutive loss at the hands of US-based compatriot, Jewel Lambert over the weekend.

The 17-year old is currently training at home without a certified coach but is intent on propelling her passion for the sport to a professional level. After her bout at the “Spanish Invasion” card, Ramnath’s father/manager Russel, appealed for assistance from corporate TT to help pave a way forward. Cox, however, insists the Hasely Crawford Stadium boxing gym’s doors are always open with free classes available on weekdays from 5.30pm. He believes the young boxer has talent but needs fine-tuning to strengthen her overall competitive disposition.

“Our door is open and anyone can train with our team. We always want the best boxers training. Faith has talent but she needs to develop. The gym is open to the public and our programme is open for all of TT. Faith was invited to train, she came for a while and then stopped,” stated the national coach. Russel though, met with a coach, Lester Harry, on Monday and is presently lending an ear to his plans for Faith. He is, however, open to meet with Cox but would like a family member present during her training sessions.

“I had a meeting earlier this week with a coach and I’m weighing the options available to me,” said Russel. “I have no problem with training alongside Reynold Cox but it depends on how they want us to work. I’m willing to meet them halfway. We can sit down and talk. But for the safety of my child, a family member must be present. I’m willing to accept any aid for the sake of her boxing future.”

After her first loss to Lambert, at the National Boxing Championships, in November last year, Ramnath, through local boxing promoter Boxu Potts, issued a statement three days later (November 6) claiming the US-based fighter seemed to have a weight advantage and “felt stronger”.

Since then, Potts has been in and around the Ramnath camp. However, three days before her rematch (January 29), Potts “fired himself” from the Ramnath camp stating she was being “used”, “abused” and “lied to” by the TT Boxing Associaton (TTBA). Potts also indicated if he was ever to work with Ramnath again, it would have to be under his terms and conditions.

Cox, who is currently working with TT’s Olympic hopefuls at the Cosmic Boxing Gym, in Marabella daily, believes otherwise and thinks she was led astray.

“In the end, I think Faith was exploited by her team. They spent their time running to the media and did not work on what was best for her. She had been invited many times to join the national team and refused. Jewel, on the other hand, kept working hard, quietly preparing for her chance. No one cared that many lies were told about her weight. I think is time that people stop taking advice from people that clearly don’t know anything about boxing in Trinidad,” Cox said.

Russel though, was pleased with his daughter’s athletic progression, even after her loss on Saturday. After the fight, the Miracle Ministries graduate expressed uncertainty on her future endeavours. She was determined, however, to continue her journey through competitive boxing, with the sole intention of representing TT on the international stage.

“We’re unsure as to what lies ahead. Of course, I would like to continue. I love boxing and would like to further my career in this sport. I just want to make my country proud. It will be tough for this current Olympic campaign but my aim is for 2024. I’m still going to push myself to see if I can get the most out of boxing. I have God and my family with me so once I have that support I’ll be good,” said Faith.