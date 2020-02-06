Couple killed in Claxton Bay

File photo.

A Claxton Bay couple was shot dead at their home on Thursday morning.

Kadeem Elijah, 19, and Cindy Joseph, 33, of Hilltop Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay, were found in the bedroom of the woman’s home.

Joseph’s 11-year-old son was shot in his right leg and is being treated at hospital. The child was found on a mattress next to the couple and covered in blood.

Police said around 1:30 am they received calls from the couple’s neighbours of gunshots.

Police said there were signs of forced entry into the wooden structure and they are still trying to establish the motive for the murders.

Cpl Smith of the Homicide Bureau Region Three is continuing investigations.