CoP: SORT to fight Tobago crime

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, right, discusses some of his plans to tackle a surge in crime in Tobago, after a meeting on Wednesday with Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles at Shirvan Police Station. PHOTO BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

From March 1, an arm of the police's Special Operation Response Team (SORT) will be deployed to Tobago to assist in tackling gun violence and other criminal activity on the island.

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said so in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, after meeting with Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles at the Shirvan Police Station. The meeting was held to address the recent spate of robberies using guns, and other crimes on the island.

Griffith assured the crime situation in Tobago would be addressed.

"The place will be lit up in Tobago. We will be going full throttle after these criminal elements in Tobago."

Griffith said the deployment of members of the Special Operation Response Team was among several initiatives to be undertaken to reduce crime on the island.

Saying there would be a heavy increase in overt and covert operations at all ports of entry, Griffith said later this year, the coastal arm of the police will be working with the TT Coast Guard to prevent anyone with illegal drugs and weapons from trying to enter Tobago from Trinidad.

Noting there has been an increase in robberies in Tobago, Griffith said there was also an overall increase in crime across the country, last year, when compared to the corresponding period in 2018.

In this regard, he welcomed the meeting with Charles and the members of the business community.

"By having this meeting we need to ensure there is a good working relationship between the TT Police Service, the business sector and the media. I think these three organisations working together can play a big part towards reducing crime, especially in Tobago.

"A safer Tobago would be safer Trinidad. The more we try to lock down Tobago, to prevent the criminal elements from migrating into Tobago, it can decrease crime in Tobago."

Acknowledging there has been a slight increase in robberies, Charles assured Tobagonians the matter was under control.

"It is the reason why the Commissioner of Police is here, to give that kind of assurance as well to advance the necessary actions that will be taken to curb those issues."

Charles said he was grateful for the meeting.

"I am happy the meeting did take place and the members of the business community would have given the requisite assurance that their concerns are of paramount importance and that the commissioner's office is treating with those matters with the urgency and importance that they deserve."