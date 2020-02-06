Carifta trials set for March 7-8

TRIALS for this year’s Carifta Games will be held on March 7 and 8 at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.Currently, track athletes are using the facilities at Larry Gomes (Malabar) and Manny Ramjohn (Marabella) stadia to undergo training since the National Stadium is closed off for Carnival activity. Several of TT’s athletes have already surpassed their required qualifying times in both track and field events and will be using the coming weeks to fine tune ahead of the trial meet. Additionally, athletes from the sister-isle are scheduled to have their Carifta trials on March 8. National Association of Athletics Administration president Ephraim Serrette said field athletes, who have not yet had a chance to qualify, can do so by attending the Tobago-leg of trials. “We will accommodate athletes who would want to go to Tobago to do the throwing events. The sessions have been going well thus far, with quite a few athletes having already met the respective qualifying times/distances,” he said.TT’s team manager for this year’s Carifta is Ronald Barclay. The Carifta Games is scheduled to sprint off in Bermuda from April 10-13.