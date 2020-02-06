Barrackpore murder victim named

A man whose body was found at Cunjal Road, Barrackpore, has been identified as Deoraj Persad, 55.

A farmer found the body, with stab wounds to the chest, last Thursday at Cocoa Land.

Police said Persad, who is believed to have been homeless, was last seen alive before Christmas.

Police said no one had since filed a missing person report or enquired about Persad.

WPC Francois is continuing investigations as no arrests have been made.