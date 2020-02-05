We are allcaretakers

THE EDITOR: I am by no means a rabid environmentalist but after reading the article headed “It’s not mine” in the Sunday Newsday, I felt compelled to respond.

We are all the caretakers of God’s creation and when you see another living being suffering you should have the compassion and good sense to interfere.

You may be minding your business but remember our Lord admonished us to “treat others as you would want to be treated” so when another living thing is in peril it is our duty and obligation to interfere.

Would you not “interfere” if your sister’s husband was beating her? Of course, you would.

BARBARA POST

Los Iros