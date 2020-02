Shadow alive– and jamming

THE EDITOR: If you think the Mighty Shadow (Winston Bailey) is dead, you had better think again.

Bailey is very much alive through his music.

Songs like Mr Famous’ Play More Calypso, Third Bass’ Tush in the Bush, Swappi’s Party Start and this year’s Jumbie all carry Shadow’s signature driving bass lines and unorthodox rhyming.

While it’s good to keep Shadow’s legacy alive, is his family benefitting?

KEITH ANDERSON

Port of Spain