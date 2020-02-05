Rupee coming for Kuchela

Rupert "Rupee" Clarke - Photo from Repee's Facebook page

RUPERT “RUPEE” CLARKE, Barbadian soca sensation is in town and will be joining Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan for a special Carnival show titled Kuchela at Estate 101 in Maraval on Friday from 7 pm.

A shy Rupee, when he first came to TT in the mid-90s to perform the song Ice Cream at the International Soca Monarch, went on to become a household name in this country with hit after hit.

Among those hits he churned out are Insomnia, Tempted To Touch, You Make Me Wanna Jump, Blame it on the Music, What Happens in de Party, Festival Again and Jump Up Till Morning.

However, having signed to Atlantic Records and EMI Publishing in the UK in 2005 Rupee had been away from Carnival in TT for a number of years but made a grand return in 2016 with his popular Tipsy.

Then in 2017 he signed on to ULTRA Records, and since then he’s been in and out for shows, but on Friday, the global soca ambassador is expected to woo fans once again, while sharing stage with local heartthrob Ramnarine, and other frontline singers with Dil-E-Nadan, Dr Seales (Derrick Seales), Stephen Marcelle and Miss Renuka (Renuka Mahabir).

Ramnarine’s brother and musical director Richard Ramnarine said, “Fans can look out for a high-energy performance from Raymond, who will be belting out his Carnival hits and his fan favourites.”

Making a guest appearance will be College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart) whose Happy Song has earned him a place in the Groovy Soca Monarch final on Carnival Friday.

Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan have promised to serve patrons blazing hot Kuchela, experienced like never before.