Maloney man critical after shooting

Stock photo

A 33-year-old Maloney man is in critical condition after being shot while on his way to work on Wednesday morning.

Police said Abdul Hadeed Muhammed of Building 20, was confronted by two gunmen who shot him several times in the stomach and head as he left his apartment at around 6.55 am.

Both gunmen ran away. Members of the Emergency Response Patrol were in the area and went to the scene when they found Mohammed bleeding on the ground. They took him to the Arima Health Facility where he was treated.