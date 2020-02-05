Kees steals Soca Spree spotlight

Kees Dieffenthaller performs at Soca Spree at Canoe Bay Beach Resort on Friday night. PHOTOS BY DAVID REID - DAVID REID

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Kees Dieffenthaller did not disappoint with a high-energy performance at Brothers With Vision (BWV) Entertainment's signature fete, Soca Spree, on Friday night at the scenic Canoe Bay Beach Resort.

The fete, emceed by Keshon "Snoopy" Wilson and Arelle Williams, attracted a sizeable crowd.

Large screens were installed at strategic points around the venue to ensure patrons did not miss the action on stage.

The fete, now in its 15th year, has grown in popularity over the years.

Kes the Band had patrons jumping and wining as Kees delivered several of his past and present hits.

The soca artiste began his set with the popular Savannah Grass and followed it up with one of his 2020 offerings, Boss Lady.

Patrons jumped and waved for a close to an hour and just when everyone thought he was about to end, the tempo increased.

They could be heard chanting loudly to favourites Hello, Wotless, Million, People and Pick A Side along with his Neil "Iwer" George's collaboration of Stage Gone Bad.

Former soca monarch winner Aaron “Voice” St Louis, then joined Kes on stage to sing Dear Promoter. The crowd, swept up in the Carnival spirit, sang the lively selection word for word, which Kes described as the 2020 road march.

Also giving a first-class effort was reigning TT and Grenada Soca Monarch champion Hollison "Mr Killa" Mapp. However, he had a hard task keeping the crowd’s attention appearing after Kes' stunning performance. He began with hits Run With It and Oil It Up and then launched into his 2020 offerings. Killa was ably assisted during his performance by the gyrating Ameila Louis as well as a young man from the crowd who said he was a track athlete.

During the set, there were other performances from Skinny Fabulous, who had the crowd pumped with his 2020 collaboration with Machel Montano and Iwer, Conch Shell, as well as his 2019 "Famalay" road march collaboration along with Bunji Garlin and Montano.

While the crowd waited for live performances, the DJs did a good job in keeping the tempo going.

Other artistes to hit the stage included Swappi, Skinny Banton and Patrice Roberts. Fans expressed disappointment at the non-appearance of Nadia Batson, who was due to perform at the event.

The emcees said Batson had flight challenges in getting to Tobago and fans could be seen turning to leave the venue upon the announcement.