Davis spins Fatima to 1st win

Nickyle Jalim of Presentation College, San Fernando bats against Fatima College. - AYANNA KINSALE

OFF spinner Joshua Davis, backed up by some strong fielding led by Chadeon Raymond, helped Fatima College grab their first win of the 2020 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League Premiership 50-over competition in round three action, on Tuesday.

Fatima defeated Presentation College by 16 runs at Fatima Ground in Port of Spain. After back-to-back losses to start the tournament, Fatima coach Miguel Paty said his team knew the value of the match.

“To be honest the boys knew that this was a must win game to stay in the league. This league this season is very competitive, everybody is fighting to stay up (in the premiership) and to win (the title), so this game is very important for us. It is a home game, we have the home advantage so I am glad the boys made the most of it and were able to come through.”

Chasing 176 for victory on Tuesday, Presentation were in the match with Shem Ascevero and Sanjay Jawahir combining for a solid fourth wicket partnership. After a period where fast bowler Nicholas Elliot kept the Pres batsmen at bay with bounce off the surface, Jawahir struck the fast bowler for a few lusty blows. On one occasion, the strongly built Jawahir also showed his flair as he flicked the ball off his pads for four that fell just inside the long on fence.

Jawahir’s aggression eventually led to his demise as he was well caught by Raymond at long on for 27 off Davis. The pair of Davis and Raymond combined again as Khaleem Mohammed was caught at long on for duck to leave Presentation on 96/5 after 24 overs. Ascevero, who cracked 65, was also caught on the boundary to leave Fatima in control of the contest. Davis, a Form three student, continued to torment the bowlers as the national Under-15 player ended his spell with 4/20 from his ten overs. The Pres batsmen showed some fight at the end, but Raymond and Jeremiah Cruickshank took the final two wickets to dismiss Pres for 159 in 46.3 overs.

Earlier, Fatima scored 175/7 in 50 overs with Zachary Siew hitting 42 and Cruickshank contributed 34. The wickets were shared among the Pres bowlers as Nickyle Jalim (2/30), Jawahir (2/25), Jalen Agard (2/7), Ascevero (2/7) all snatched two wickets.

Paty was satisfied with the effort from his players. “The fielding was a lot better today. Chadeon Raymond was exceptional in the outfield, he took three catches. Young Joshua Davis bowled extremely well and Devin Downie bowled well as well. He was not as successful, but his spell was excellent as well which enabled us to pull the game back and keep us in line for winning it.”

In another match, leaders St Benedict’s College maintained their perfect record with a seven-wicket win over Naparima College. Shiva Boys also made it three wins in as many matches with a three-wicket win over St Mary’s College in a shortened T20 contest because of rain. In the last match of the round, Hillview College eased to a 119-run win over Presentation College, Chaguanas. Round four will be played next Tuesday from 10 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Naparima College 85 (26.2 overs) (Ryan Bandoo 20, Jezron Ramjagessar 20; Chris Sadanan 3/15, Crystian Thurton 3/20, Lemuel Matthews 3/21) vs St Benedict’s College (46 overs) 86/3 (15.5 overs) (Chris Sadanan 37 not out, Rodney Sieunarine 24; Jevon George 1/23) St Benedict’s won by seven wickets

Hillview College 208/7 (Anderson Mahase 51, Andy Mahase 49, Shazad Mohammed 37, Andrew Rambaran 23 not out; Adam Furlonge 3/51) vs Presentation College, Chaguanas 89 (Justin Jaggessar 24; Andrew Rambaran 4/13, Ronaldo Forrester 2/7, Al Fayyal Ali 2/19) Hillview won by 119 runs

Fatima College 175/7 (50 overs) (Zach Siew 42, Jeremiah Cruickshank 34, Nickyle Jalim 2/30, Sanjay Jawahir 2/25, Jalen Agard 2/7, Shem Ascevero 2/7) vs Presentation College, San Fernando 159 (46.3 overs) (S Ascevero 65, S Jawahir 27, Joshua Davis 4/20, Chadeon Raymond 1/20) Fatima won by 16 runs

St Mary’s College 120/6 (Leon Basanoo 58, Nick Ramlal 18; Nicholas Ali 3/21, Dillan Jagmohan 2/12) vs Shiva Boys Hindu College 123/7 (19.3 overs) (Lorenzo Loubon 47, Damian Joachim 21; Joshua James 2/10) Shiva Boys won by three wickets