Courts Sound Specialists first in prelims

Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille emerged the number one band during preliminary judging in the medium conventional category.

In all, 16 bands in this category will take the stage at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah on Sunday for the semi-final round in the National Panorama competition.

Courts Sound Specialists played, Ah Feeling to Rock by Plain Clothes, to capture 270 points and top spot in the preliminary round.

Both Katzenjammers and Curepe Scherzando placed second place with 269 points. Tune of choice was Caribbean Connection and My House, respectively.

In fourth place was Siparia Deltones with 268 points who played Festival Song, while Pan Elders played Whoa Donkey to earn 266 points and fifth place, followed by Carib Dixieland, Sforzata and Potential Symphony all in sixth position. Both Hatters and Pamberi draw for ninth place with 263 points. Tune of choice were Trouble Again in the Morning and Wrong Again respectively.

The scoresheets were opened on Monday at City Hall in Port of Spain. Tornadoes earned 262 points with, All Dem Tobago Gyal, for 11th place, while NGC Couva Joylanders played, Is My Turn, for 12th place with 261 points. NGC Steel Xplosion placed 13th with 260 points.

Three bands drew for 14th place with 259 points each. They were Sangre Grande Cordettes, Trinidad Valley Harps and San City Steel Symphony.