Caroni man threatens to sue PriceSmart over shoulder injury

A Caroni man who was injured on the shoulder when a part of a beverage dispenser allegedly fell on him at the Mausica branch of PriceSmart, is threatening to sue the warehouse club.

Attorneys from Freedom House Chambers, who represent Ricardo Johnson, of Siewnarine Trace, wrote to the club alleging it was liable.

They gave notice of the intended claim for damages for the incident which allegedly happened on December 28, at about 5.20 pm.

According to the letter, Johnson was at the fast food section to buy chicken and chips, and was given a cup for a drink which was part of the meal.

He went to the beverage dispenser on the southern side of the eating area – there are two at the outlet – and tried to get ice from one of them. While moving from one machine to the other, he felt something hit him on the shoulder and there was a loud crash.

The letter said Johnson saw a black plastic object, which looked like part of the dispenser, on the ground and called out to an employee.

He was referred to another employee who took a report and they accompanied him to the beverage dispenser where they saw the fallen part.

According to the letter, Johnson, who has several rods and screws in his lower spine because of an existing injury, is experiencing pain in his shoulder and back. He went to the St Augustine Private Hospital where he was X-rayed and given medication.

He is seeking to get back the money he spent on the visit to the hospital, the X-ray and medication, which amounts to $848.

Johnson also proposes to sue for future medical expenses because of the “excruciating pain.”