Beware, Tobago, of how you cross the Rubicon

THE EDITOR: I was not born in Tobago, but thanks to my father I went to Tobago in 1959 as a citizen by descent because my father was born in Buccoo Point, Tobago.

Having graduated from school in 1962, I had the option of remaining in Tobago or going to the UK to pursue higher education. But influenced by a government scholarship to enter Mausica Teachers’ College, I convinced myself that education it would be for the rest of my life.

I started my career of education at Elizabeth’s College in 1963, then moved on to train on escalating ladders as an educator. As a result, I have worked at the primary, secondary, post-secondary (eg College of Labour and Co-operative Studies), and the tertiary level.

This experience has helped me to be an avid and longitudinal research student of human nature in the context of national development.

While I see myself as a life-long and true patriot of the country, I must confess that Tobago, as mandated by my deceased father, will always be my preferred island. This is why I continue to be so passionate in monitoring developments there.

Now, long before the excitement of the recent PNM internal elections, I wrote on more than one occasion to caution Tobagonians to beware of:

1. People who continue to call for internal self-government without seriously considering its dynamics and consequences.

2. People who seek to dethrone the present Chief Secretary, a man who fought with former THA secretary Orville London to rebuild PNM in Tobago and whose tenure is characterised by a desire to serve all in Tobago rather than favour only the gimme-gimme brigade.

3. Supporting leaders on the basis of emotion and self-interest rather than on serious reflection and analysis in the context of Tobago’s interest.

4.Weakening Tobago through local PNM internecine struggle.

I am aware that ambition, greed, and hubris – not only patriotism, or a country’s interest – can persuade many to seek political leadership, but the point is that, in any country, not every citizen develops the power of awareness.

As a result, people often execute poor judgment when lending support to a particular political leader or party. Just look at the state of politics now in the US, the UK, and the consequences today of the Russia of 1917. Yes! We often jump from the frying pan into the fire without planning an escape route.

Certainly, I do not believe it is fair to blame only the confused electorate. Our leaders too must understand that running a government is not just about image and public relations. It is also about perpetual sweating in the vineyard if we wish to enjoy the grapes of nationhood. They must be prepared to make sacrifices or every sincere and ethical effort to capture and retain power.

So, Tobago, think of the future. We already have too many problems to start fighting among ourselves. More importantly, we have two consecutive elections to fight.

RAYMOND S HACKETT

Curepe