Young: Student from China has no coronavirus symptoms

National Security Minister Stuart Young - Sureash Cholai

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young said the TT student who arrived in Trinidad after being China is showing no symptoms of the coronavirus.

He was responding to a question in Senate Tuesday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, who asked how a female student arriving from China was allowed into this country, in light of the coronavirus outbreak and the 14-day travel restriction imposed by Government.

Young replied the student who returned from China is a TT citizen and she arrived before the imposition of the travel restriction. He reported she is currently in isolation at her home and was being monitored daily by the district chief medical officer.

Mark asked if the relevant protocol was observed when the student arrived and Young said the protocol was implemented. He explained the protocol was already in place at port health security at Piarco International Airport.

"She was properly screened and allowed to enter TT."

The outbreak of the coronavirus, a respiratory virus, originated in China. It has infected more than 20,000 people and killed more than 420, mainly in China.