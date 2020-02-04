US, Amcham explore energy collaboration

From left to right, Amcham TT directors, Matt Ciesielski and Karrian Hepburn, Amcham CEO Nirad Tewarie, US deputy assistant secretary for oil and gas Shawn Bennett, Amcham TT president Patricia Ghany, Amcham TT director Nicholas Galt, and TSL Group CEO Stuart Franco. -

Shawn Bennett, US deputy assistant energy secretary for oil and natural gas recently met with members of the board of the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham TT) at its office in Newtown, Port of Spain.

Amcham TT, in a release, said the meeting focused primarily on the impact of the US becoming a major gas exporter and the structural changes to the industry as a result. Bennet emphasised the US govt's interest in collaborating with TT, even as private sectors in both countries compete in the market.

He also gave suggestions on how Amcham TT could play a role in exposing independent producers in the US to potential opportunities in the local onshore oil and gas sector. The US is TT's largest trading partner, providing 28 per cent of its imports, and accepting 48 per cent of its exports.

Amcham TT president Patricia Ghany welcomed the exchange of ideas and business interests with Bennett. "We are grateful to have been paid this special visit by such a high-ranking member of the US Energy Department," she said. "Our continued engagement with the US remains vital for our long-term growth and development." she added.

At the US Energy Department, Bennett administers oil and gas programmes, including research and development, analysis, and natural gas regulation.