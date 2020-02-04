TT tennis players notch second win

THE TT tennis players notched their second straight win, in the 2020 Junior Davis Cup North/Central America and Caribbean Pre-Qualifying tournament, at San Salvador, El Salvador on Monday.

On Sunday, in Group A action, TT brushed aside Bahamas 3-0 and, a day later, returned a similar 3-0 scoreline, against Suriname.

In Monday’s fixtures, Ethan Wong cruised past Dexter Koorndijk 6-1, 6-2 and Kamran McIntosh-Ross overcame Kunsh Moolchandani 6-4, 7-6(5), both in the men’s singles. The duo of Mc Intosh-Ross and Wong whipped Koorndijk and Moolchandani 6-1, 6-1 in the doubles.

TT will end their Group A stint when they meet hosts El Salvador on Tuesday.