SSCL champs Hillview seek first 2020 win

HILLVIEW, the defending champions of the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over Premiership competition, will be seeking their first victory of the 2020 season on Tuesday when they visit Presentation Chaguanas in a third-round encounter.

Hillview were beaten by four wickets in their opening round match against St Benedict’s, on January 21. Last Tuesday, they could only look on in disappointment as rain forced their second-round fixture against Naparima to be abandoned.

Presentation Chaguanas are also looking for their first win this season, as they suffered defeats to Presentation San Fernando and St Benedict’s in their previous two matches.

In other matches, on Tuesday, St Benedict’s will entertain Naparima at La Romain, Presentation San Fernando will oppose Fatima at the Fatima Ground, Mucurapo and Shiva Boys will host St Mary’s.