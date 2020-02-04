Scottish coach to work with TT cyclists

In this Aug 21,2004 file photo, Scotland’s Craig Maclean rides during the men’s team sprint qualifying against Cuba at the Athens velodrome during the cycling track competition at the 2004 Olympic Games. (AFP PHOTO) -

COACH Craig MacLean will be working with the TT cyclists at the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) World Cycling Centre in Switzerland.

This news was disclosed in a media release from the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF), on Monday.

The 48-year-old MacLean will take over from American Erin Hartwell, who has officially resigned as team coach, according to the TTCF.

“Approval was given for his impending departure to pursue other opportunities,” the TTCF media release said. “This was confirmed by SPORTT (Sports Company of TT), who contracted Hartwell as the technical director for the sport of cycling.”

During his cycling career, MacLean earned a silver medal for Great Britain, in the team sprint, at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, as well as team sprint gold medals at both the 2002 World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark and the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia.

He also earned gold medals at the 2012 Paralympic Games in London, England, and the respective 2011 and 2012 Para-cycling World Championships in Montichiari, Italy and Los Angeles, United States.

The TT cycling team of Olympic-bound Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne and Quincy Alexander, will leave for the UCI World Cycling Centre on Tuesday and then to the World Championships in Berlin, Germany from February 26 to March 1.

Team manager David Francis, mechanic Elisha Greene and physiotherapist Derek Ashby will join the TT contingent at Germany.

The media release ended, “The TTCF will continue to explore and implement all available measures to ensure that (the) TT cyclists are successful at the World Championships and at (the) Tokyo Olympics in July.”