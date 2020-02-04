Sangre Grande girl missing

Abigail Henry, 11, was reported missing by her mother when she did not show up to the Cuanapo Presbyterian School on Monday for class. She is five feet tall, slim built with shoulder length hair. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - Shane Superville

Police are asking for the public's help to find a Sangre Grande girl who was reported missing by her mother on Monday.

Police said Marlene Viarruel, 51, left her daughter, 11-year-old Abigail Henry, at their Sou Sou Land, Sangre Grande home at around 5.30 am to go to work.

The mother said she went to school at around 3.30 pm to pick up her daughter but was told by teachers that Abigail did not attend class that day. Viarruel searched the area but could not find her. A report was made to the Sangre Grande Police Station.

Abigail is five feet tall, slim built with shoulder length hair. Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call the E999 hotline, 800-8477 or the nearest police station.