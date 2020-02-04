Prisoner stabs prisoner in Chaguanas court

A man in prison for robbery, murder, sexual assault and shooting offences may be facing further charges after he stabbed another inmate at the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Police said both men were in the holding bay at the court when the suspect, who is from Enterprise in Chaguanas, stabbed the 29-year-old inmate with what police described as an "improvised weapon." Court officers saw the commotion and separated both men.

Police took the wounded inmate to the Chaguanas Health Facility where doctors treated him for a stab wound on the left side of his head.

They detained the suspect and took him to the Chaguanas Police Station, where they will charge him.

Investigators believe the attack may have stemmed from a prior argument between the men.