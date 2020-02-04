No more gun licences now

THE EDITOR: How about the Commissioner of Police taking a pause on issuing further licences for legal firearms for the next six months? A gun holiday might be as good as a rest for everybody.

What is the point of issuing licences when people are not complying with the rules of possession? At what point in time do you decide how many thousands of legal guns would be considered too many?

It is like the growing traffic jam problem and the increasing deadly accidents. Do we put a stop to selling cars when we get to two million?

When is enough, enough when considering personal and general safety?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin