Freeport businessman robbed of $20,000
Central police are investigating a home invasion in Freeport, early Tuesday morning, in which $20,000 was stolen.
Police said three masked gunmen stormed a businessman's house at around 3 am and went to his bedroom, where they tied him up.
The bandits ransacked the house and found $20,000 which they took before getting into a car and driving off.
The businessman freed himself and called the police.
Police said nothing else was stolen.
