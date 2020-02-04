Freeport businessman robbed of $20,000

Central police are investigating a home invasion in Freeport, early Tuesday morning, in which $20,000 was stolen.

Police said three masked gunmen stormed a businessman's house at around 3 am and went to his bedroom, where they tied him up.

The bandits ransacked the house and found $20,000 which they took before getting into a car and driving off.

The businessman freed himself and called the police.

Police said nothing else was stolen.