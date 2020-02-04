Don’t just debate, act on AIDS

WE WELCOME the assurance by Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy that the Government is open to consultation in relation to the National HIV and Aids Policy 2020 to 2030. We urge all citizens to scrutinise, comment and debate the provisions of this policy and to do so in a spirit of maturity, without prejudice or bias.

The policy, described by Webster-Roy as the first of its kind, was tabled as a Green Paper in the House of Representatives on Friday. As such, it has now been made available to all members of Parliament.

However, though one of the principles of the new policy is transparency and accountability, Webster-Roy, in her statement to MPs, missed an opportunity to inform members of the public how they could access the document. Nor did she indicate in what form feedback would be gathered. We urge the minister, as well as the National Aids Co-ordinating Committee secretariat, to clarify these matters as soon as practicable if the green paper is to have the intended reach.

This is more so given the fact that for all intents and purposes this document, while not set in stone, is intended to inform a plan of action with regard to the goal of eliminating HIV/Aids by 2030.

As made plain by the intervention of Barataria/San Juan MP Dr Fuad Khan, contentious matters such as the State’s position on not making potentially useful but expensive drugs, like PrEP, available for people desirous of taking measures to avoid contracting the disease remain live. Tellingly, Webster-Roy stated the question of PrEP “was considered” but noted “the policy document is open for consultation.”

As we have stated before, the State must reconsider its position on PrEP, applying principles of sound public health management, not sanctimonious morality. If the real goal is to protect people at risk, if it is to eliminate the transmission of the disease, if we are truly mindful of protecting future generations, including children and family units, then we must allow, indeed encourage, those who actually want to limit their exposure to access PrEP.

The State should not find itself inside people’s bedrooms under the guise of condemning “risky behaviour.” It should realise that making PrEP available is actually a way of reducing risk, and that there is science backing that point, not mere speculation.

The world is already such a dangerous and uncertain place. As the new coronavirus has demonstrated, every day previously unknown threats are emerging. We have before us a real opportunity to end a scourge which has plagued humanity for decades. We should not let complacency or moral hypocrisy rob us of the chance to achieve the dream of getting rid of this disease. We should jump at the chance.

Let’s do more than debate. Let’s do what’s right.