Defence Force tackle Rangers at La Horquetta

LEAGUE LEADERS Defence Force will tackle Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in a Round One Match Day One encounter of the TT Pro League today, at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground, Arima.

This will be a top-of-the-table affair with Defence Force on 23 points from 10 games, while Rangers are four points adrift in second spot.

Rangers have been impressive on their home ground, having registered five victories and a draw in their five games this season. At home, they have scored 27 out of their 33 goals, and conceded only five.

This game is carded to begin at 7 pm. But there are two other games today, each beginning at 6 pm. Police will meet bottom-placed Cunupia at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva while San Juan Jabloteh will battle Tiger Tanks Club Sando at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field, Mucurapo.

There will be two other matches tomorrow, with AC Port of Spain and Central FC squaring off at the Hasely Crawford Stadium Training Field at 6 pm and, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, W Connection will oppose Morvant Caledonia United at 7 pm.

There was a lone Round One Match Day 10 match on Sunday. AC Port of Spain and Morvant Caledonia played to a goalless draw at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima.

STANDINGS

Defence Force*10*7*2*1*17*9*23

La Horquetta Rangers*10*6*1*3*33*13*19

Police*10*5*2*3*19*10*17

Morvant Caledonia*10*4*5*1*11*7*17

San Juan Jabloteh*10*3*4*3*13*16*13

W Connection*9*3*3*3*15*13*12

Point Fortin Civic*9*3*3*3*12*15*12

AC Port of Spain*10*3*2*5*11*24*11

Central FC*10*2*3*5*9*13*9

Club Sando*10*2*3*5*10*15*9

Cunupia FC*10*0*4*6*7*22*4