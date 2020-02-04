Burke resigns from festivals commission

Six months after she was appointed chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tobago Festivals Commission, Dr Suzanne Burke has resigned.

In a statement, dated January 27, Burke explained the "strategic mandate to effect the transformation of Tobago's festival ecology was not achievable given the current operating environment and decision-making framework."

Tourism, Culture and Transportation Secretary Nadine Stewart-Phillips confirmed Burke's resignation and said it was accepted.

Stewart-Phillips said the commission's deputy chairman Dr Verleen Bobb-Lewis will assume the position.

In her statement, Burke thanked the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation for the opportunity to serve and wished the commission the best in all its future endeavours.

Burke, who replaced George Leacock as festivals commission chairman, received her instrument of appointment from Stewart-Phillips, on July 29, 2019. She led a 11-man commission comprising seven directors, a secretary and two ex-officio members. Leacock was later named festivals director.

The Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd is tasked with the responsibility of the planning, co-ordinating and implementing Tobago's tourism and cultural festivals.